DMK deceiving people on Cauvery issue: TN BJP Chief

NEW DELHI: Tamil Nadu BJP Chief Annamalai on Monday shared a viral video of a DMK official from Nagai district talking about DMK cadre pretending to fight against the Karnataka Congress Party over the Cauvery issue but stay united on the ground to win the upcoming parliamentary elections, alleging that the DMK was deceiving the people of the state.

BJP State President K Annamalai shared the video of the social media platform X claiming that this showed that the INDIA alliance was only playing politics on the Cauvery issues.

"Today in the Assembly, DMK staged a Resolution for the Cauvery issue, and in the presence of journalists, in the meeting of their party executives, they said that they were going to protest, and after they left, they decided to deceive the people by pretending to fight. As far as the DMK-Congress alliance is concerned, it has a history of betraying the people of Tamil Nadu on livelihood issues" the TN BJP Chief said.

"On the Cauvery issue, the DMK, which has been staging a drama day in and day out, is now going to pretend to hold a protest to deceive the people and show an illusion that they are opposing the Karnataka Congress government. Their real purpose is not a real solution for the people; They have admitted with their own mouths that they are only playing politics by deceiving people" he added.

While posting the viral video K Annamalai alleged that the DMK was staging a drama just to win elections.

"A video of DMK in the Delta area executive meeting was seen. In the video, a DMK official from Nagai district is talking about pretending to fight against the Karnataka Congress Party to win the upcoming parliamentary elections. I know he is DMK Naga North District Deputy Secretary Gnanavelan. Also, Mayiladuthurai Congress legislator Rajakumar also participated in that meeting" he said.

DMK North District Deputy Secretary Gnanevelan's was speaking at an INDIA alliance meeting in Mayiladuthurai. The meeting was attended by representatives of the DMK, Congress, MDMK, CPM, CPI and VCK.

The meeting was broadcast live on Congress MLA Rajakumar's Facebook account. At the meeting, a resolution was passed to support the Bandh call at Delta Districts on October 11 condemning Karnataka State Government and Union Government over the Cauvery issue.

In his speech, DMK Functionary Gnanavelan said we all have to be together in the Cauvery issue and we have to create an illusion like we are opposing Congress to win in Parliament election by a huge margin.

"We all have to create illusions like opposing Congress and we have to speak against our District Congress MLA Rajakumar also. Yes, we have to strongly oppose our Congress MLA also.

Then only people will believe as Tamilians we are all together irrespective of political parties. We have to show this in the scheduled protest on October 11. We have to show that we are opposing Congress.

We have to show that illusion. We have to attack Congress, Edappadi Palaniswami and should speak against the BJP. If we showcase this ideology then only in the upcoming Parliament election we can win the election by a huge margin." DMK claims that this was an internal meeting and the DMK functionary was expressing a personal opinion.