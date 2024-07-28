DME releases checklist of documents for UG medical and dental admissions in TN

CHENNAI: After the release of the re-revised scorecard for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) on Friday, the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Medical Education (DME) has now released a comprehensive checklist of mandatory documents for medical aspirants, as counselling is expected to begin next month.

In view of the anticipated counselling process for UG Medical and Dental admission 2024-2025, all candidates should keep their documents ready, the DME instructed, seeking to expedite the counselling process for state quota seats in government and self-financing medical and dental colleges.

Candidates seeking admission to seats in government medical and dental colleges, government quota seats in self-financing colleges, management quota seats, and NRI seats are required to keep with them the following documents --- NEET-UG 2024 admit card and score card, mark sheet, transfer certificate, community and nativity certificates.

Aspirants under the SC/DT/OBC category should have necessary documents of their parents and a bonafide certificate from the Chief Educational Officer to avail 7.5 percent special reservation. For candidates who studied under other universities or boards, an income certificate for fee exemption and an eligibility certificate from the Tamil Nadu Dr M G R Medical University are required.

Additional documents are required for candidates seeking to avail of management quota under minority status and NRI status.

Meanwhile, the DME notification emphasised that this was not an announcement of the counselling schedule for the academic year 2024-2025 but rather a preparatory measure to facilitate the admission process.

The counselling schedule for the All-India quota seats is expected to be announced this week, to be followed by the State quota admissions schedule.