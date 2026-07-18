'All we saw were white sheets': Protesters recall how Wangchuk was whisked away in 5 minutes

Between 7 am and 8 am on Saturday, protesters alleged that several Delhi Police personnel, some in plain clothes, entered the Jantar Mantar protest site and approached activist Sonam Wangchuk, who had been on an indefinite hunger strike for the last 20 days.

As paramilitary forces formed an outer ring, some officers surrounded his mattress, others held large white bedsheets to block the crowd's view before lifting Wangchuk and carrying him to a waiting ambulance.

"It happened so fast that nobody could understand what was going on," said 22-year-old Talha, who had arrived from Patna the previous night after following the protest for days.