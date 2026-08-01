Modi abuse video girl issues apology, says she was 'influenced'

Meanwhile, Modi, in a late-night video message, said it pained him that not only he but also his late mother had been subjected to "filthy abuses" at the Jantar Mantar protest.

The "misguided children" should be forgiven and guided on the right path, he said.

In the video, the girl said, "I went to Connaught Place with my friends in July. We came across a group of people who were using abusive and objectionable language against the Prime Minister. They influenced me and encouraged me to repeat those words, and I did." She added, "I am not able to look anyone in the eye. I appeal to the entire country and everyone to please forgive me. I am only 15 years old. This is my first and last mistake, and I will never repeat such an act again." The apology video surfaced after the girl was subjected to a police complaint.