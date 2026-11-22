The wedding functions are scheduled on SSN Marg (Bhati Mines Road), Bandh Road, Mandi Road and MG Road, according to a traffic advisory issued for Sunday.

A wedding procession accompanied by a brass band causes traffic congestion on a road, in New Delhi, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026. Traffic congestion is expected on several roads in South Delhi on Saturday, with more than 27 marriage functions scheduled across the area, drawing over 12,000 guests and an estimated 5,000 additional vehicles, police said. RUSHIKESH MORE (PTI)