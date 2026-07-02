ISI-backed terror module busted, four arrested by Delhi Police

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Praveen Kumar Tripathi said the investigation has revealed a wider cross-border conspiracy involving the supply of arms and narcotics through drones and the recruitment of local youth for terror-related activities.

Upon their arrest, police recovered two foreign-made pistols, nine live cartridges and five mobile phones. Police said one of the accused was tasked with conducting reconnaissance of police establishments and religious places. The accused Shubdeep Singh alias Vishal (23), Gurjant Singh alias Rishi (22), Sajan Singh alias Honey (28), and Gaganpreet (24) are all residents of Punjab.

"The module was being directed by Pakistan-based ISI handler Shahzad Bhatti and his associates, who allegedly recruited youths from Punjab and supplied them with foreign phone numbers to evade detection by security agencies. They were in regular contact with the ISI-backed network and were allegedly tasked with carrying out a terror activity in Delhi," Tripathi said in a statement.

A Special Cell conducted the operation following specific intelligence inputs, and police carried out multiple raids in Delhi and Punjab.