Two minors stabbed to death in Delhi's Rohini after violent clash linked to past rivalry

The incident took place in Sector-20 Rohini where three juveniles from Sultanpuri area had apparently arrived to trace another boy whom they suspected of sheltering persons involved in the murder of one of their associates earlier this year, they said.

Police said the trio, allegedly armed with weapons, could not locate the boy and later got into an altercation with members of a local family in the area.

During the dispute, the youths allegedly assaulted a woman and her son, causing injuries to both, police sources said.