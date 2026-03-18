Three children among 9 of family killed in massive fire at building in Delhi's Palam

Three others were injured, two of them jumped from the building at Ram Chowk Market near Palam Metro Station in a desperate attempt to escape the flames, they said.

The five-storey building had a cloth and cosmetic showroom on the ground and first floor, while the family of the owner of the showroom, Rajender Kashyap, lived on the second and third floors.

Information regarding the blaze was received at 7:04 am at Palam Village police station, following which teams rushed to the spot.

Among the people who were rescued from the building, nine were declared dead at the hospital.

Pravesh (33), Kamal, (39), Ashu (35) Lado (70 ), Himanshi (22), Deepika (28) and three minor girls aged 15, six and three -- were identified to have died in the fire.