Excise policy case: HC Chief Justice declines Kejriwal's request to transfer CBI plea to another judge; AAP leader approaches SC

According to sources privy to the development, the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court, D K Upadhyaya, while declining the request by AAP leader and others discharged in the case, opined that Justice Sharma was hearing the CBI petition against the trial court's decision in accordance with the roster and there was no reason to pass an order of transfer on the administrative side.

A call for recusal has to be taken by the judge concerned, the chief justice clarified.

The CBI's petition is listed for hearing before Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma on Monday.