Excise policy: Arvind Kejriwal appears in Delhi HC seeking recusal of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma

Justice Sharma took Kejriwal's application for her recusal on record and listed it for hearing on April 13.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the CBI, argued that the court was not a forum for theatrics and Kejriwal should discharge his lawyer if he wanted to appear in person in the case.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the CBI, argued that the court was not a forum for theatrics and Kejriwal should discharge his lawyer if he wanted to appear in person in the case.

He strongly objected to the recusal application and said Kejriwal's allegations were frivolous and contemptuous.

Mehta also informed that seven discharged accused have filed applications seeking the recusal of the judge.

"If anyone else wants to file the application, please do it so that I can decide it once and for all," Justice Sharma said.