Delhi HC protects Gautam Gambhir's personality rights

Justice Jyoti Singh, in an interim order on a lawsuit by Gambhir, said that as one of the “most decorated cricketers of this country”, he has the right to “protect his name, likeness and all other attributes of his personality and no third party has a right to use these attributes without his consent/authorisation”.

Gambhir, who played 58 Tests, 147 ODIs and 37 T20 internationals for India between 2004 and 2016, sought protection of his personality and publicity rights from a coordinated campaign of digital impersonation, AI-generated deepfakes, and unauthorised commercial exploitation, available across social media platforms.