Excise case: HC grants time to Kejriwal, Sisodia to respond to CBI's plea against discharge; next hearing on April 6

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the agency, said the trial court's "perverse" order "cannot remain on record even for a second more than necessary" and that Kejriwal and others should not be given more than a week's time to file their response.

Reply is not necessary when the entire record of the trial court was available, he said.

Senior counsel appearing for the AAP leader informed that they have already approached the Supreme Court challenging the matter.

"I have not received any stay yet.. till the court gets an order staying the proceedings, the case has to proceed," the court observed.