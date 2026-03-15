Excise policy case: Delhi HC Chief Justice refuses to transfer CBI plea against discharge of Kejriwal, others

A call for recusal has to be taken by the judge concerned, the chief justice clarified.

The CBI's petition is listed for hearing before Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma on Monday.

On March 11, Kejriwal, AAP leader Manish Sisodia, along with other accused in the excise policy case, made a representation to Chief Justice Upadhyaya to transfer CBI's plea against their discharge from Justice Sharma to another "impartial" judge.

In the representation, Kejriwal claimed he has a "grave, bona fide, and reasonable apprehension" that the hearing in the matter would not be impartial and neutral.