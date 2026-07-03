Delhi HC gives Central committee 15 days to decide on plea seeking removal Dhruv Rathee's video

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, while dealing with a petition by lawyer Amita Sachdeva seeking direction to the appellate committee to decide the issue expeditiously, said any disregard of the court's order shall be viewed "sternly".

"The appellate authority shall decide the petitioner's appeal expeditiously within fifteen days under intimation to the court. In case of further grievance, you can file a fresh petition," the court said.

The petitioner contended that despite the passage of over two months, the committee, formed by the central government under the Information Technology regime, had not decided her appeal against Google's refusal to immediately remove the offending video.