Delhi HC dismisses PIL to deregister AAP, disqualify Arvind Kejriwal

A bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia said the petition by Satish Kumar Aggarwal was bereft of any merit and his contention was "too far-fetched, highly misconceived and misplaced".

According to the public interest litigation (PIL), AAP was liable to be deregistered in terms of Section 29A(5) of the Representation of the People Act on account of its officer bearers and members -- Kerjiwal, Manish Sisodia and Durgesh Pathak-- boycotting the proceedings before Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma in the liquor policy case.

The counsel for the petitioner contended that while Section 29A(5) mandates a political party to "bear true faith and allegiance to the Constitution", Kerjiwal, Sisodia and Pathak failed to adhere to the constitutional principles when they "scandalised and politicised the entire system" in the liquor policy case.