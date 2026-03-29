Delhi court acquits man in 2020 Jafrabad attempt-to-murder case

Additional Sessions Judge Kumar Rajat was hearing a case against Aamir, who was accused of attempting to murder Mohammad Suhail with a knife after an altercation.

In an order dated March 27, the court said, "It is observed that the prosecution has failed to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt against the accused Aamir qua offence punishable under Section 307 IPC, thus, a benefit of doubt is given to the accused on the basis of above-noted principles and facts established on record." According to the prosecution, the incident occurred on October 9, 2020, when the complainant, Mohammad Suhail, alleged that Aamir attacked him with a knife after an altercation over a scooter in Chauhan Bangar, Jafrabad.

The victim claimed he sustained injuries to his neck and hand, and was later taken to the hospital by relatives.