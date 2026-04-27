If workplace turns toxic, employees serve notice period before leaving: Bharadwaj replies to Chadha

Bharadwaj's remarks came after Chadha, who along with six other Rajya Sabha MPs of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), announced his decision to merge with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), defended his exit by comparing the Arivind Kejriwal-led party to a toxic workplace.

In a video statement, Chadha had said if the atmosphere at the workplace becomes toxic, employees are stopped from working, their hard work is suppressed and they are silenced, then the right decision is to leave that place.

Responding to this, Bharadwaj said while people may leave companies, political parties are based on ideology and not merely workplace convenience.

"There is nothing to do with ideology in changing a company. But if someone agrees with the ideology of a political party, only then does he join it," he said in a video posted on X.