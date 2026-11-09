Diwali fire scare: Rockets, aerial firecrackers banned in Mumbai till Nov 25

According to the order issued by the authority, the restriction covers all residential buildings, rooftops, balconies, and slum pockets.

Three major fires were reported in different parts of the city on Diwali night alone, gutting several huts, shops, a garage, and parts of a commercial building.

The order, signed by additional municipal commissioner Prajakta Verma-Lavangare, cited the risk posed by rockets and other firecrackers that fly into the sky and land on rooftops, balconies, windows and other combustible materials, potentially triggering fires.