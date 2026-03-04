Divorce can't be granted citing cruelty based on WhatsApp chat without rebuttal chance to spouse: HC

A bench of Justices Bharati Dangre and Manjusha Deshpande last week quashed an order passed by the Nashik district family court allowing an application filed by a man seeking divorce from his wife on grounds of cruelty.

The woman moved the HC, challenging the family court order claiming that the same was passed ex-parte and without giving her an opportunity to oppose or put forth her arguments.

The family court, in its May 2025 order, relied on a WhatsApp chat submitted by the man in which the woman demanded that they shift from Nashik to Pune to live separately, and also in which she allegedly made derogatory comments against her mother-in-law and sister-in-law.

The family court noted that the wife had used pressure tactics, emotional blackmail and intemperate language in the WhatsApp chat and held that cruelty was meted against the husband and hence he was entitled to divorce.