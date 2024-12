Diversion of train services at Prayagraj Chheoki during Maha Kumbh announced; check details

CHENNAI: North Central Railway has notified Diversion of train services via Prayagraj Chheoki with stoppage at Prayagraj Chheoki during Maha Kumbh to be held from January 10, 2025 to February 28, 2025.

Train No. 22670 Patna – Ernakulam Superfast Express leaving Patna at 4.30 pm on 14, 21, 28 January, 04, 11, 18 and 25 February, 2025 will be diverted to run via Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Mirzapur, Prayagraj Chheoki and Manikpur skipping stoppages at Varanasi, Gyanpur Road and Prayagraj.

Additional stoppage will be provided at Prayagraj Chheoki with timings 12.45 am(Arr)/12.50 am(Dep).

Train No. 22669 Ernakulam – Patna Superfast Express leaving Ernakulam at 11.55 pm on 11, 18, 25 January, 01, 08, 15 and 22 February, 2025 will be diverted to run via Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Mirzapur and Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya skipping stoppages at Prayagraj, Prayagraj Rambag, Gyanpur Road and Varanasi.

Additional stoppage will be provided at Prayagraj Chheoki with timings 9.45 pm(Arr)/9.50 pm (Dep).

Train No.22535 Rameswaram – Banaras Superfast Express leaving Rameswaram at 11.55 pm on 15, 22, 29 January, 05, 12, 19 and 26 February, 2025 will be diverted to run via Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Mirzapur, Jeonathpur, Banaras, skipping stoppages at Prayagraj and Gyanpur Road.

Additional stoppage will be provided at Prayagraj Chheoki with timings 9.45 pm (Arr)/9.50 pm (Dep).

Train No.22536 Banaras – Rameswaram Superfast Express leaving Banaras at 8.00 pm on 12, 19, 26 January, 02, 09, 16 and 23 February, 2025 will be diverted to run via Banaras, Jeonathpur, Mirzapur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Manikpur, skipping stoppages at Prayagraj, and Gyanpur Road.

Additional stoppage will be provided at Prayagraj Chheoki with timings 11.05 pm (Arr)/11.10 pm (Dep), a release issued by Southern Railway (SR) said.