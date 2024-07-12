Diversion of SC, ST fund in Karnataka exposes Rahul's double standards: BJP

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Friday accused the Congress government in Karnataka of diverting the fund meant for the welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes to fulfil the guarantees promised by Rahul Gandhi during the state elections. Addressing a press conference, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said what the Congress government is doing in Karnataka is in violation of the Constitution and demanded action.

"People are being deceived in Karnataka," he said, claiming that Gandhi's double standards have been exposed.

On the one hand Rahul Gandhi is moving around carrying a copy of the Constitution, while Constitutional values are being violated in the state, he said.

Citing a report, he claimed over Rs 14,730 crore out of Rs 39,121 crore meant for the SC and ST welfare has been diverted to implements various sops the Congress has promised under its guarantees during the 2023 assembly polls.

Meghwal accused the Congress of spreading a fake narrative during the recent Lok Sabha polls, an apparent reference to the opposition's charge that the Modi government wanted to change the Constitution by seeking a big mandate.

"They might have succeeded in winning a few seats but can never win people's hearts," he said.

Asked about the Supreme Court's recent verdict which said a divorced Muslim woman has the right to seek maintenance from her husband, he said the apex court's judgment should be respected by everyone.