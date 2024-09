Diversion of express trains announced due to rains in Andhra Pradesh; check details

CHENNAI: Few express trains are diverted due to rains in Andhra Pradesh on Monday, said a Southern Railway statement.

Train No 22645 Indore – Kochuveli Express scheduled to leave at 4.45 pm on Monday is diverted to run on alternate route skipping stoppages between Warangal and Gudur.

Train No 22674 Mannargudi – Bhagath Kothi Express scheduled to leave at 1.15 pm on Monday is diverted to run on alternate route skipping stoppages between Chennai Egmore and Warangal.

Train No 22352 SMVT Bengaluru – Patliputra scheduled to leave at 1.50 pm on Monday is diverted to run on alternate route skipping stoppages between Krishnarajapuram and Warangal.