Dissenting creditors alleged family-linked entities cast 61.78 pc votes that cleared Chandra's insolvency plan

Canara Bank (1.60 per cent voting share) along with other public sector entities Union Bank of India (0.76 per cent voting share) and LIC Housing Finance Ltd (6.09 per cent voting share), opposed and voted against the repayment plan submitted by Subhash Chandra for Rs 6.25 crore, Canara Bank said in a statement.

However, the repayment plan was approved by other private creditors with a majority vote of 80.81 per cent voting shares.

In fact, Canara Bank demanded a forensic audit, but the same could not be allowed in view of its minority voting share, the statement said.

After a split opinion between Judicial Member Ashok Kumar Bhardwaj and Technical Member Reena Sinha Puri, in the matter, it was sent to a third member, Nilesh Sharma, who ruled in favour of the resolution plan, in which Chandra will pay just Rs 6.5 crore to settle admitted creditor claims of about Rs 22,006.57 crore in his personal insolvency resolution process.

It is to be noted that Reena Sinha Puri, Member (Technical) of the two-member bench, who did not consent to the plan, took a critical view and questioned the conduct of the resolution professional (RP), saying he violated Section 106(4) of the IBC and other provisions, flagged serious procedural irregularities in the repayment plan, and raised concerns over his conduct.

However, Chandra, issuing a statement on Thursday, said the total claim against him in the personal insolvency proceedings is only "Rs 3,992 crore", for which he was only a personal guarantor and not the borrower. He has refuted claims of Rs 22,000 crore.

The order passed by the third member recorded the submission of dissenting creditors, where they alleged Veena Investments is said to be controlled by Sushila Devi Goel, wife of Jawahar Goel - Chandra's brother - while Direct Media Distribution Ventures and World Crest Advisors are its subsidiaries.

Their claims against Chandra were founded on indemnity letters and guarantee deeds he had allegedly executed in their favour over pledged group shares linked to credit facilities extended by IndusInd Bank to Spirit Textiles Pvt Ltd, another group entity.

Moreover, "the claims submitted by Lemonade Capital Advisors LLP and Corpcall Capital Advisors LLP are stated to be founded upon deeds of guarantee allegedly executed by the Personal Guarantor (PG) in connection with financial facilities availed by another group entity, namely Churu Enterprises LLP," the NCLT order recorded.

It has further been contended that the proximity and relationship between the aforesaid entities and the PG (Subhash Chandra) stand reinforced by the fact that the partners of these two entities are also directors in companies disclosed as "other related parties" in the consolidated financial statements of Veena Investments for the financial year 2020-2021.

The NCLT order recorded that Respondent No 13, which is one of dissenting creditor "contended that the Resolution Professional wrongfully admitted the claims of five associate entities of the Personal Guarantor -- Veena Investment, Direct Media Distribution Ventures, World Crest Advisors LLP, Lemonade Capital Advisors LLP, and Corpcall Capital Advisors LLP -- which collectively held around 61.78 per cent voting share in the CoC and were instrumental in approving the repayment plan."

It was argued that these entities were "associates" and "related parties" within the meaning of Sections 79(2), 5(24A), and 109(4)(b) of the IBC, and were therefore disqualified from voting, NCLT recorded.