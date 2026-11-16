Disruption of water to free toilets at Sabarimala, coordinated move by those who lost contracts: TDB

Speaking to reporters here before the Lord Ayyappa shrine opens its doors at 5 pm to mark the start of the two-month-long pilgrimage season, the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president said the contractors who were earlier providing the toilet services were charging huge amounts from devotees.

"I know of instances where Rs 50 to Rs 500 were taken from pilgrims for using the toilet facilities, when they were supposed to take only Rs 5. I have heard devotees complaining about it as they go back after darshan. So there was a lack of freedom to use a toilet here, and devotees were being exploited at the shrine, all of which was an insult to Sabarimala," he said.

The annual Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season will start on November 17.

Jayakumar said that the TDB intends to ensure that devotees are not exploited, be it regarding hotel services, usage of toilets or providing dolly services, and that is why public toilets were made free and the dolly service was made pre-paid.

Regarding the disruption of water supply to the free toilets, he claimed, "There is a coordinated move behind the acts of turning off water supply to the free toilets at Sabarimala. Those who had been operating the toilet services, after successfully bidding for it and making huge profits out of it, are not able to do so now."

"So, this is a move by those who suffered losses. They are trying to prove the new policy is wrong. They want things to go back to how it was. But that is not going to happen, as that is not the will of Lord Ayyappa."

He said that guards have been deployed to keep an eye on the taps and valves, and CCTV cameras will be installed.

"We have already lodged a complaint with the police regarding it," the TDB president said.

Regarding the preparations for the pilgrimage, he said that some "aesthetics" have been brought in through the use of lighting and giving a major priority to waste disposal and "its results can be seen."

Though waste is still being generated, it is being cleaned overnight, he added.

"The devotees will see the difference when they come for the pilgrimage," he asserted.

The other steps taken by the Board include the direct procurement of jaggery by removing the middlemen, he said, adding that it has helped to improve the quality of the 'aravana payasam' (sacred offering).