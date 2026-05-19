Dispute with Maran: SC asks SpiceJet to move Delhi HC for extension of time to deposit Rs 144 crore

A bench of Justices PS Narasimha and Alok Aradhe took note of submissions made by senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Spicejet, that the ongoing West Asia crisis has impacted the airline's operations and finances.

Referring to a recent government's bailout programme for airlines, which has an outlay of Rs 5,000 crore, Rohatgi sought three months time to deposit the amount.

The top court, however, refused to grant time and asked the budget airline to move the high court.

"What happened before the West Asia crisis? Something which has happened on May 5 (Bailout announcement) cannot become a ground for extension of time," the bench remarked.

During the hearing, Rohatgi said, "Private interest must yield to public interest. I have thousands of employees."