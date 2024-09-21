Begin typing your search...

    Dismembered body of woman found in house in Bengaluru

    According to police, the women's body, cut into over 30 pieces, was stuffed in a refrigerator

    ByPTIPTI|21 Sep 2024 1:00 PM GMT
    Dismembered body of woman found in house in Bengaluru
    The women's body, cut into over 30 pieces, was stuffed in a refrigerator (PTI)

    BENGALURU: A 29-year-old woman's dismembered body was found in a residential flat in Malleswaram here, police sources said on Saturday.

    According to police, the women's body, cut into over 30 pieces, was stuffed in a refrigerator.

    Senior police officers reached the spot and barricaded the road leading to the building where the body was found in a single bedroom house.

    Police suspect it to be a case of murder, which took place about a fortnight ago.

    An investigation has been launched into the case.

    “We have identified the deceased but we are not disclosing it right now,” a police officer said.

    PTI

