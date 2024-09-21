Dismembered body of woman found in house in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 29-year-old woman's dismembered body was found in a residential flat in Malleswaram here, police sources said on Saturday.

According to police, the women's body, cut into over 30 pieces, was stuffed in a refrigerator.

Senior police officers reached the spot and barricaded the road leading to the building where the body was found in a single bedroom house.

Police suspect it to be a case of murder, which took place about a fortnight ago.

An investigation has been launched into the case.

“We have identified the deceased but we are not disclosing it right now,” a police officer said.