Dismembered body of woman found in house in Bengaluru
According to police, the women's body, cut into over 30 pieces, was stuffed in a refrigerator
BENGALURU: A 29-year-old woman's dismembered body was found in a residential flat in Malleswaram here, police sources said on Saturday.
According to police, the women's body, cut into over 30 pieces, was stuffed in a refrigerator.
Senior police officers reached the spot and barricaded the road leading to the building where the body was found in a single bedroom house.
Police suspect it to be a case of murder, which took place about a fortnight ago.
An investigation has been launched into the case.
“We have identified the deceased but we are not disclosing it right now,” a police officer said.
