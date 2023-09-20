"Discussion will be done through the day": Arjun Ram Meghwal on Women Reservation Bill

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the discussion on the Women Reservation Bill in the Lok Sabha today, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal has said that discussion on the bill will be held through the day and it has nothing to do with politics.

Outside the new Parliament building, Arjun Ram Meghwal said “Discussion on the Bill will be done through the day. It will begin at 11 AM and it has been scheduled to continue till 6 pm. This has nothing to do with politics."

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal introduced the bill on September 19 in the first sitting of Lok Sabha in the new Parliament building. Arjun Ram Meghwal said that once the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam is passed, the number of seats for women in Lok Sabha will increase to 181.

Earlier, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury claimed that new copies of the Constitution that were handed to the politicians on the opening day of the new Parliament building don't have the words 'socialist secular'. Arjun Ram Meghwal said “When the Constitution was drafted, it was like this.

An amendment was made later. This is the original copy. Our spokesperson has replied to the same. Such a big step, such a progressive law, a bill to increase women's participation in development, still do they have any objection to it? "Floor leaders of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) will hold a meeting to chalk out the strategy for the floor of the house.

The meeting will be held at the office of Rajya Sabha leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge in Parliament. The Lok Sabha is set to discuss the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam Bill which was tabled by Centre for discussion at 11 am today, after the proceedings of the House start.

The 128th Constitutional Amendment Bill, 2023 seeks to reserve 33 per cent seats in Lok Sabha and all state Assemblies for women.