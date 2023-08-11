Disclosure or disclaimer must for celebrities and influencers

NEW DELHI: The government said “disclosure or disclaimer” is a must for celebrities, influencers and virtual influencers while endorsing as health experts or medical practitioners as it issued additional guidelines on Thursday.

Even medical practitioners, health and fitness experts holding certifications from recognized institutions are required to “disclose” that they are certified health/fitness experts and medical practitioners while sharing information or promoting products or services or making any health-related claims.

These additional guidelines for celebrities, influencers and virtual influencers in the field of health and wellness were released by the nodal Consumer Affairs Ministry.

The guidelines have been released after discussions with the stakeholders including Ministry of Health, Ministry of Ayush, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), and Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI).

“Celebrities, influencers and virtual influencers presenting themselves as health experts or medical practitioners, when sharing information, promoting products or services or making any health-related claims, must provide clear disclaimers, ensuring the audience understands that their endorsements should not be seen as a substitute for professional medical advice, ,” the ministry said.

This “disclosure or disclaimer” is necessary when talking or making claims on topics such as health advantages including those derived from food items and nutraceuticals, disease prevention, treatment or cure, medical conditions, etc., it said.