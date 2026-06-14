Disclose tender process for Board exam answer sheet procurement under RTI Act: CIC to CBSE

In its response, the CBSE disclosed certain specifications of the answer books, stating that the paper used ranged from 60 GSM to 120 GSM, answer books contained 8, 20, 32, 40 or 48 pages and were available in sizes of 22 x 28 cm and 37.5 x 54.5 cm.

The board also said records regarding the weight of individual answer books were not maintained.

However, information relating to the purchase cost of answer books, the number purchased and total expenditure incurred on procurement was denied under Section 8(1)(e) of the RTI Act.

On queries regarding the tender process, names of participating firms, rates quoted and vendor selection, the CBSE said the matter was related to "confidential" and "sensitive" activities of board examinations and claimed exemption under sections 8(1)(d), 8(1)(e) and 8(1)(g) of the Act.