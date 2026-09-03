Direct Uttarakhand CM to ensure FIR registered against those involved in 'purification' incident: Kharge to Nadda

Kharge reminded Nadda of his assurance when he had raised the issue in the Rajya Sabha that after an investigation, strict action will be taken against whoever is found guilty.

"You may recall that on August 13, 2026, in the Rajya Sabha, with great sadness and anguish, I raised the issue of purification related to untouchability after my public meeting in Haldwani on August 8, 2026," Kharge said in his letter in Hindi.

"In response to my intervention, you stood up in the House and said, 'Sir, what Honourable Khargeji has said is truly a very sad subject. It is not only sad for the Congress Party, but it is sad for all of us. Whatever has happened will definitely be investigated. I want to say that the Bharatiya Janata Party never supports such an activity. I condemn it, and the National President will also look into it thoroughly. The hurt caused to your sentiments is a matter of regret for all of us'," Kharge said.

The Congress president said that Nadda had stated that after the investigation, strict action will be taken against whoever is found guilty.

"The Honourable Chairman of the Rajya Sabha (C P Radhakrishnan) also expressed grief over this incident," he said.

Kharge said he is surprised that even after 24 days of this incident, not even a First Information Report (FIR) has been filed against the organisations and individuals involved in this heinous act in Haldwani.

"The most objectionable aspect of this incident was that at the Ramlila Maidan site where I addressed the rally, purification was carried out, contrary to the spirit of the Indian Constitution and human values. It is generally understood that this purification process is directly linked to untouchability," Kharge said in his letter to Nadda dated September 2.

Citing examples of untouchability being practised, Kharge recalled that Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar took water from a pond during the Mahad movement and even back then, individuals driven by casteist arrogance performed a 'purification' ritual -- accompanied by the chanting of mantras -- using 108 pots of 'gomutra' and 'gobar'.

Merely chanting mantras or performing a 'havan' does not sanctify such a casteist act of 'purification', Kharge said.

"I wish to state clearly that this issue transcends my personal self or the office of the Indian National Congress President; it is deeply connected to the sentiments of crores of people who confront this harsh reality on a daily basis. It is essential to teach such wrongdoers a lesson," the Congress chief said.

Therefore, this outrage is not mine alone but an expression of those crores of people; it concerns a mindset that directly affects a specific section of society, he said.

"For this very reason, I raised this issue in the House to draw the government's attention to it," Kharge said.