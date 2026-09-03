Direct Uttarakhand CM to ensure FIR against those involved in 'purification' incident: Kharge to Nadda

NEW DELHI: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday claimed that the "purification" carried out at the site of his rally in Haldwani last month was an act of "untouchability", as he urged Rajya Sabha Leader of House J P Nadda to direct Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to ensure that an FIR is filed against those involved in the incident.
In a letter, Kharge reminded Nadda that when he had raised the issue in the Rajya Sabha, the Union minister had assured that after an investigation, strict action will be taken against whoever is found guilty.
"You may recall that on August 13, 2026, in the Rajya Sabha, with great sadness and anguish, I raised the issue of purification related to untouchability after my public meeting in Haldwani on August 8, 2026," Kharge said in his letter dated September 2. "In response to my intervention, you stood up in the House and said, 'Sir, what Honourable Khargeji has said is truly a very sad subject. It is not only sad for the Congress Party, but it is sad for all of us. Whatever has happened will definitely be investigated. I want to say that the Bharatiya Janata Party never supports such an activity. I condemn it, and the National President will also look into it thoroughly. The hurt caused to your sentiments is a matter of regret for all of us'," Kharge said.
The Congress president said that Nadda had stated that after the investigation, strict action will be taken against whoever is found guilty.
"The Honourable Chairman of the Rajya Sabha (C P Radhakrishnan) also expressed grief over this incident," he said.
Kharge said he is surprised that even after 24 days of this incident, not even a First Information Report (FIR) has been filed against the organisations and individuals involved in this "heinous act" in Haldwani.
"The most objectionable aspect of this incident was that at the Ramlila Maidan site where I addressed the rally, purification was carried out, contrary to the spirit of the Indian Constitution and human values. It is generally understood that this purification process is directly linked to untouchability," Kharge said in his letter to Nadda in Hindi. Citing examples of untouchability being practised, Kharge recalled that Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar took water from a pond during the Mahad movement and even back then, individuals driven by casteist arrogance performed a 'purification' ritual -- accompanied by the chanting of mantras -- using 108 pots of 'gomutra' and 'gobar'. Merely chanting mantras or performing a 'havan' does not sanctify such a casteist act of 'purification', Kharge said.
"I wish to state clearly that this issue transcends my personal self or the office of the Indian National Congress President; it is deeply connected to the sentiments of crores of people who confront this harsh reality on a daily basis. It is essential to teach such wrongdoers a lesson," the Congress chief said.
Therefore, this outrage is not mine alone but an expression of those crores of people; it concerns a mindset that directly affects a specific section of society, he said. "For this very reason, I raised this issue in the House to draw the government's attention to it," Kharge said.
"I, therefore, urge you once again -- in light of these facts and the assurances given in the Rajya Sabha -- to direct the chief minister of Uttarakhand to ensure that an FIR is registered against the individuals and organisations involved in the 'purification' incident that took place at Ramlila Maidan following my public meeting in Haldwani," Kharge said.
Later, speaking with reporters at his residence here, Kharge claimed that the "purification" carried out at the site of his rally in Haldwani last month was an act of "untouchability" and said his party will approach Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan over the issue.
Kharge also questioned the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on the issue and said they remain silent when something bad happens.
"Prime Minister Modi is silent on this issue. If he had been a Dalit and if he would have had to endure (what I did), would he have remained silent. (Home Minister) Shah is also silent, he has to implement law and order. Whenever something wrong happens, they remain silent, be it the Ram temple donation theft issue or atrocities on Dalits," Kharge said.
He urged people to stand with Rahul Gandhi in his fight for the cause of Dalits, women and students.
Kharge urged people to raise their voice against such acts of purification and carry out movements peacefully.
While lauding Gandhi for raising his voice for Dalits, women and students, he slammed the BJP for filing an FIR against him in Uttarakhand.
"Rahul Gandhi has raised his voice and is raising questions about students, women, inflation and is also raising questions for Dalits. The BJP has gotten an FIR lodged against a person who fights for Dalits, women and students," Kharge said.
They lodged an FIR to demoralise and intimidate Gandhi but the Congress will not be intimidated, Kharge asserted.
"We will not allow BJP to target Rahul Gandhi who works for the welfare of Dalits," he said.
"This is an incident of untouchability, it is not just about purification," he said, adding this process was done by them to tell people that they are superior.
Earlier this week, the Congress had accused the BJP of perpetrating social injustice and protecting those who discriminate against Dalits after an FIR was filed in Uttarakhand against Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on the alleged purification of the venue where Kharge addressed a rally.
A political row erupted after some individuals allegedly performed a 'purification yajna' at the Ramlila Ground in Haldwani on August 11, following a public meeting there by Kharge on August 8.
At a press conference in New Delhi on August 29, Gandhi had criticised the incident and demanded registration of an FIR under the SC/ST Act against those responsible for the "purification".