Is waving tricolour a crime in India, asks Dipke; dubs CJP leaders' detention at Delhi's Jantar Mantar 'kidnapping'

HINGOLI: Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke on Tuesday claimed that three leaders of CJP who went to Jantar Mantar and "unfurled" the tricolour are being illegally detained by Delhi Police, which he said amounts to "kidnapping".
He alleged that Delhi Police are not allowing lawyers to meet the detainees.
CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were detained by police on Tuesday after they reached Jantar Mantar despite heavy barricading and a strong security presence. Dipke said other team members, including Ajinkya Shinde, had also been detained.
In a post on X, Dipke demanded that action be taken against those who have acted against CJP leaders who went to Jantar Mantar and unfurled the tricolour.
"Saurav (Das), Ashu (Ranka) and Ajinkya (Shinde) are still in detention, and the police are not allowing the lawyers to meet them. How can police stop lawyers from meeting them? This is kidnapping because the police certainly are not following the rule of law," he said.
Later, speaking to reporters in Hingoli, Dipke questioned since when waving the tricolour has become a crime in the country.
''Our team went to Jantar Mantar and unfurled the tricolour there. Since when has unfurling the tricolour become a violation (of law)? Those who think that waving the national flag at Jantar Mantar is a violation are traitors," he alleged.
If Ashutosh Ranka, Saurav Das and Ajinkya Shinde are arrested for waving the National Flag, strict action should be taken, he said.
"How can someone be arrested for unfurling the tricolour? What rule is this? Which country is this? Since when has unfurling the tricolour become a crime in Bharat? This is the biggest example of a dictatorial mindset," Dipke added.
He said his team members were carrying the tricolour (when they were detained in Delhi) and if that is illegal, then they are (referring to those in power) "big anti-nationals".
The CJP's legal team would approach the court over the detention of Ranka and Das, the CJP convenor said.
Dipke, meanwhile, reiterated that protest sites would emerge across the country if demonstrations were banned at Jantar Mantar after Delhi Police denotified the stretch as a designated protest site.
The CJP founder said he would reach the national capital on Wednesday to join the CJP's protest demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
"If police stop me on the way to Delhi, I would begin the agitation from wherever they stop or detain me," he said, adding that the CJP's agitation would continue until the CEC resigns.
Dipke interacted with media persons at his native village Santuk Pimpri after attending the "asthi visarjan" (immersion of one's ashes - a post-death ritual) of his late grandmother, Savitribai Dipke.
Delhi Police issued a standing order on October 11 denotifying Jantar Mantar Road as a designated protest site, naming Ramlila Maidan (Central Delhi), Burari Ground (North Delhi) and CBD Ground (East Delhi) as three new venues for large demonstrations.
He said Jantar Mantar was the soul of protests and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of suppressing democratic dissent.
"Narendra Modi has a problem with agitation and not the site of the agitation; he has a problem with the idea of people protesting, and these are symptoms of a dictator.
"If they think the protest will stop if Jantar Mantar is denotified as a protest site, then the entire country will turn Jantar Mantar. Jantar Mantar is the spirit of every agitator," Dipke added.
Asked where he will protest, Dipke said, "The entire nation will turn Jantar Mantar, and Delhi will turn Jantar Mantar."
Dipke travelled to a farm in the adjacent Kundkar Pimpri village and sat in a car for some time. Later, while sitting in the car, he said he had spoken to his legal team over the detention of CJP leaders, as he was unable to speak with them while at his home.
Earlier, he attended the funeral of an elderly Muslim woman in his village and offered support to the bereaved family.