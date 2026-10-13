Is waving tricolour a crime in India, asks Dipke; dubs CJP leaders' detention at Delhi's Jantar Mantar 'kidnapping'

He alleged that Delhi Police are not allowing lawyers to meet the detainees.

CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were detained by police on Tuesday after they reached Jantar Mantar despite heavy barricading and a strong security presence. Dipke said other team members, including Ajinkya Shinde, had also been detained.

In a post on X, Dipke demanded that action be taken against those who have acted against CJP leaders who went to Jantar Mantar and unfurled the tricolour.

"Saurav (Das), Ashu (Ranka) and Ajinkya (Shinde) are still in detention, and the police are not allowing the lawyers to meet them. How can police stop lawyers from meeting them? This is kidnapping because the police certainly are not following the rule of law," he said.