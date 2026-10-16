Dipke says may be detained today

Addressing a press conference late Thursday night, Dipke said he was ready to go to jail for waving the national flag if he has to.

"Tomorrow, we will peacefully go and wave the Tiranga. As the citizens of this country, if you consider this to be a crime, then you are the biggest traitor," Dipke said.

"If we have to go to jail to wave the Tiranga in this country, then we are ready for it," he added.

Earlier in the day, the NDMC announced that Central Park at Connaught Place -- the site of tomorrow's protest — will be shut on October 16 and October 17.