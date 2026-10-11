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Dipke, Ranka and Das placed under preventive arrest, to be produced before magistrate

They were put under preventive arrest after being detained by Delhi Police after their flight landed in the national capital ahead of the planned protest at Jantar Mantar on Saturday, police said.
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet DipkePTI
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NEW DELHI: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das have been placed under preventive arrest and will be produced before the Executive Magistrate at Delhi Cantt Police Station on Sunday, a senior police officer said.

They were put under preventive arrest after being detained by Delhi Police after their flight landed in the national capital ahead of the planned protest at Jantar Mantar on Saturday, police said.

Police had made elaborate security arrangements and foiled protesters from reaching Jantar Mantar on Saturday.

Cockroach Janta Party
CJP protest
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke
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