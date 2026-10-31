Dipke meets Mamata Banerjee; says CJP not to join INDIA bloc rally but supports cause

He, however, said that the CJP would retain its independent identity and not join the Sunday protest by the opposition parties.

Dipke said he had called on Banerjee to express gratitude for her support to the outfit's first protest at Jantar Mantar on the NEET paper leak issue and her backing when its leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were arrested by the Delhi Police.

"I just came to say thank you to Didi because the way she supported our first Jantar Mantar movement, she was always so strongly with the youth movement. When Saurav and Ashutosh were arrested by the Delhi Police, even then Didi stood with us very firmly," he said.