"Censorship in the country is so rampant in the country that excluding PM Modi's photo, any other political content is being suppressed on Instagram and Meta. Taking this into account, we have kept the PM's photo and 'Modi Chalisa' for Instagram and Meta," he said while addressing the press conference in Nagpur.

The Cockroach Janta Party founder claimed that more than "five million” posts with political content were removed from Instagram between January and June.

"Hence, we thought that if we keep Modiji's photo during media interaction, Instagram may not remove this press conference from its platform.