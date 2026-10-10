Dipke, 2 more CJP leaders detained by police as flight lands in Delhi

The CJP leaders had arrived here from Mumbai for their protest at Jantar Mantar against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

In a video shared by the CJP, Dipke can be heard telling police officers who entered the aircraft: "Police are not allowing to deboard the flight. They are causing inconvenience to the other passengers. You can see where the nation is heading. They are here to arrest us literally from the flight. This is something that not even Indira Gandhi had done. This is dictatorship as Delhi Police has entered in the flight to arrest us. We are here to be arrested, come and arrest us."

Before detention, police personnel told the CJP leaders that they don't have permission to hold their protest at Jantar Mantar.

Dipke said CJP leaders are being detained as if they are criminals.