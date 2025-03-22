Difficult phase in Manipur will be over soon, state will prosper like rest of country: Justice Gavai

CHURACHANDPUR/IMPHAL: Supreme Court judge, Justice B R Gavai, on Saturday expressed hope that the "current difficult phase" in ethnic strife-torn Manipur will be over soon with the assistance of the executive, legislature and judiciary and the state will prosper like the rest of the country.

Justice Gavai, who led a delegation of Supreme Court judges that visited Manipur, called upon the people of the state to work together to restore peace and harmony.

Justice Gavai, along with Supreme Court judges Vikram Nath, M M Sundresh and K V Vishwanathan, visited a relief camp in Churachandpur district and met internally displaced persons, officials said.

The delegation also virtually inaugurated a legal services camp, a medical camp and a legal aid clinic from the Mini Secretariat at Lamka in the district, they said.

Chief Justice of Manipur High Court, Justice D Krishnakumar, and Justice Golmei Gaiphulshilu were also present.

Addressing the gathering, Justice Gavai said, "Our country is a true example of unity in diversity. India is home for all of us. We know that you all are going through a difficult phase but with the assistance of everyone, the executive, the legislature and the judiciary, this phase will be over in a short period."

"Our Constitution is a great document. When we compare our country to our neighbouring countries, we will realise our Constitution has kept us strong and united. Have belief in the Constitution... one day, complete peace will return to Manipur and the state will prosper like the entire country," he added.

He urged the people of the state to work together to restore peace and normalcy.

He lauded the natural beauty he witnessed while travelling from Imphal to Churachandpur.

Sharing his experiences of the relief camps, he expressed delight in noting that training programmes were being imparted.

"I must place on record my deep appreciation for the Chief Justice of Manipur High Court who has taken keen initiatives in organising these relief camps and the district legal services authority for coming to the aid of those who needed help," he added.

Justice Gavai said that the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), of which he is the executive chairman, has sanctioned Rs 2.5 crore for providing relief materials to internally displaced persons, besides the Rs 1.5 crore given earlier.

He said NALSA tries to reach out to the remotest parts of the country.

"For a just society, the principles of accessibility to justice, healthcare and opportunities that empowers individuals are very important," he added.

"Legal aid services will play a crucial role in ensuring displaced individuals receive their rightful entitlement, be it on matters of identity of documentation, property rights or compensation claims. I am happy to note that 265 legal aid clinics are functional in Manipur.

"Legal aid clinics set up within the displaced community will offer free legal assistance, empowering people to seek justice and protect their rights. I urge all displaced individuals to take advantage of these services... Law is not just a profession but a tool for social transformation," Justice Gavai added.

He said that 109 medical camps have been set up across the state to provide basic healthcare services.

Justice Gavai also stressed the need for readmission of students who had to drop out of school due to the conflict.

He called upon the educational institutions and the public to ensure all students complete their education.

Earlier in the day, the top court delegation was accorded a warm welcome by the lawyer fraternity of the state at Imphal airport.

Later, they visited the Sadbhavana Mandap relief centre and interacted with the internally displaced persons.

Several health officials were also facilitated by the judges.

'Sanad' was distributed among 41 newly enrolled advocates and stationery was distributed among IDP students.

However, Justice N Kotiswar Singh, who was part of the delegation of the Supreme Court judges and belongs to the Meitei community, did not visit Kuki-majority Churachandpur, amid objections from a lawyers' body there, officials said, adding that Justice Singh culminated his journey in Bishnupur district.

The All Manipur Bar Association (AMBA) urged its Churachandpur district counterpart to withdraw its directive preventing a Meitei judge of the Supreme Court from visiting the Kuki-Zo-dominated area.

More than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.