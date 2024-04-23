Dictator’s true face bared again with BJP’s match-fixing: Rahul

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Monday claimed the BJP was frightened by the anger of MSME owners and the business community and attempted “match-fixing” even in the Surat Lok Sabha seat which the ruling party has been winning since 1984.

Taking a swipe at the BJP, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, “The dictator’s ‘asli surat’ (true face) is once again bared in front of the country.”

“Taking away the people’s right to elect their leader is another step towards destroying the Constitution of Babasaheb Ambedkar. I am once again saying - this is not just an election to form a government, this is an election to save the country, this is an election to protect the Constitution,” he said in Hindi in a post on X.