Dibrugarh-bound IndiGo flight aborts take off due to technical glitch

GUWAHATI: A Dibrugarh-bound IndiGo flight aborted taking off from the Guwahati airport on Tuesday following a technical glitch.

According to Airport Authority of India (AAI) sources here, the pilot noticed the glitch while the aircraft was taxing the runway.

State Ministers Ranjeet Das, Bimal Bora and Congress leader Romen Barthakur were on board flight and heading towards Dibrugarh for individual programs.

An inspection to repair the glitch is currently underway.