Diagnosed with cancer on day of Aditya L1 mission launch: ISRO chief

NEW DELHI: Around the time when he was busy with the launch of the ambitious Chandrayaan-3 mission, ISRO chairman S Somanath realised that there were some health issues but was not very clear what it was. A little later, on the day when India’s space agency launched Aditya L1 mission, he learnt about being diagnosed with cancer.

“After the launch, I underwent further tests in Chennai, confirming the presence of a cancerous growth in my large intestine. Following this diagnosis, I underwent surgery and chemotherapy,” he said. After spending four days in the hospital for surgery, he resumed his duties, Somanath said, adding that now he was completely cured of the disease.

He sought advice from family members who had overcome similar challenges, which helped alleviate his concerns.

“I was uncertain about a complete cure at the time, I was undergoing the process,” he admitted, highlighting the ongoing nature of his battle against cancer. Somanath said he would be undergoing regular checkups, but he was now completely cured and has resumed duties.

“No, I do not experience any pain now. I have no pain now. It was simply a growth. They detected it and had it removed,” he said in the interview.

Somanath said it was a hereditary disease and it was difficult for his close family to cope with the development, but he was able to alleviate their fears.