Dharmendra Pradhan says he quit after attempts made to ''mislead'' Gen Z during NEET protests

Pradhan broke his silence on his resignation while addressing students and teachers at GM University here on Saturday, exactly two weeks after he stepped down amid massive protests at Jantar Mantar in Delhi over the issue.

"Gen Z is our children. Some people attempted to mislead them. I had no personal issues then. At least two crore children are born in India every year. During the last 10 years, 20 crore children were born. They have aspirations, and they will make India the 'Vishwa Guru'. The post was not important to me," Pradhan said.

He said he had approached Prime Minister Narendra Modi and offered to resign from the Union Council of Ministers.

Pradhan resigned from the ministry on July 25.

At another meeting in Rairakhol, Pradhan hit out at former Odisha chief minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik, saying he was not disturbed by protests by BJD workers and slogans asking him to "go back".