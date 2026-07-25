After nationwide protests over NEET paper leak, Dharmendra Pradhan resigns as Education Minister

Pradhan's resignation comes after weeks of demonstrations led by students and the CJP at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, demanding the scrapping of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), accountability for the alleged examination irregularities, reforms to the education system, and action against police excesses against protesters.

The development follows activist Sonam Wangchuk ending his indefinite hunger strike shortly after midnight on Thursday after the Centre gave a written assurance that it was inclined not to register cases against peaceful protesters. The government also said Parliament would hold a detailed discussion on examination reforms and paper leaks, and that compensation for the families of students who died by suicide following the alleged NEET paper leak was under active consideration.

Wangchuk had been on an indefinite fast since June 28 after joining the CJP-led agitation.