DGCA’s new guidelines mandate seats for children below 12 years near parents

NEW DELHI: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has implemented amendments to improve child seating arrangements in airlines. Now DGCA mandates the airlines to provide seats to children under age 12 near to at least one of the parent or guardian.

The circular by DGCA now mandates airlines to allocate seats for children up to the age of 12 years with at least one of their parents/guardians, who are traveling on the same Passenger Name Record (PNR). Furthermore, airlines are required to maintain a record of these seating arrangements.

“Airlines shall ensure that children up to the age of 12 years are allocated seats with at least one of their parents/guardians, who are traveling on the same Passenger Name Record (PNR), and a record of the same shall be maintained” said DGCA in a release.

Under the revised Air Transport Circular (ATC)-01 of 2024 titled, “Unbundle of Services and fees by scheduled airlines” as per which, some services like Zero Baggage , Preferential seating, Meals / Snack/ Drink charges, charges for carriage of Musical Instruments etc. have been allowed said a realease by the DGCA.

It further added “Such unbundled services are provided on “opt-in” basis by Airlines and are not mandatory in nature. There is also a provision for auto seat assignment to the passengers who have not selected any seat for web check-in before scheduled departure”

“Airlines shall ensure that children upto the age of 12 years are allocated seats with atleast one of their parents/guardians, who are travelling on the same PNR and a record of the same shall be maintained,” the DGCA further said.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is the regulatory body in the field of Civil Aviation, primarily dealing with safety issues.

It is responsible for regulation of air transport services to/from/within India and for enforcement of civil air regulations, air safety, and airworthiness standards. The DGCA also co-ordinates all regulatory functions with the International Civil Aviation Organisation.