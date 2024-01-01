DGCA issued 'decade-high' 1,622 commercial pilot licenses in 2023

NEW DELHI: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has set a record by issuing a decade-high number of Commercial Pilot Licences in 2023 with a remarkable 22.5 percent increase in CPLs to women.

In a significant stride forward, the aviation regulator DGCA has achieved an unprecedented milestone by issuing 1,622 Commercial Pilot Licences (CPLs) in 2023 against 1165 licenses in the year 2022, witnessing a 39.22 percent increase.



According to the data revealed by DGCA, 18.12 percent of CPIs are women pilots, with a remarkable upswing of 22.5 percent as compared to the year 2022. It is estimated that 14 percent of the workforce employed by Scheduled Airlines consists of women pilots.





