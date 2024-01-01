Begin typing your search...

DGCA issued 'decade-high' 1,622 commercial pilot licenses in 2023

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has set a record by issuing a decade-high number of Commercial Pilot Licences in 2023

ByANIANI|1 Jan 2024 1:27 PM GMT
DGCA issued decade-high 1,622 commercial pilot licenses in 2023
X

Representative Image (Reuters)

NEW DELHI: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has set a record by issuing a decade-high number of Commercial Pilot Licences in 2023 with a remarkable 22.5 percent increase in CPLs to women.

In a significant stride forward, the aviation regulator DGCA has achieved an unprecedented milestone by issuing 1,622 Commercial Pilot Licences (CPLs) in 2023 against 1165 licenses in the year 2022, witnessing a 39.22 percent increase.

According to the data revealed by DGCA, 18.12 percent of CPIs are women pilots, with a remarkable upswing of 22.5 percent as compared to the year 2022. It is estimated that 14 percent of the workforce employed by Scheduled Airlines consists of women pilots.


DCGACivil AviationCommercial Pilot LicensesDirectorate General of Civil Aviationset-recordCPIsNational
ANI

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X