After IndiGo mid-air fire, Chennai airport tightens power bank checks as DGCA bans unsafe model

CHENNAI: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has banned the carriage of a specific power bank model, MOBIKINS MK-PB-04, on all aircraft operating in India following an investigation into a mid-air fire aboard an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Chennai, according to reports.
The incident occurred last Sunday when the IndiGo aircraft, carrying 180 passengers, was flying at an altitude of around 36,000 feet.
A fire broke out in the overhead luggage compartment, forcing the aircraft to make an emergency landing in Hyderabad. All passengers and crew members survived the incident.
An investigation by the aviation regulator found that the fire was caused by a passenger's power bank stored in the overhead luggage compartment.
The device was subsequently identified as the MOBIKINS MK-PB-04 model, which was found to lack adequate safety standards, according to the information provided.
The DGCA's directive, effective from October 14, prohibits the specified power bank model from being carried on passenger aircraft and transported as cargo. The restriction applies to domestic and international flights operating to and from India.
Following the order, security personnel at Chennai Airport have intensified checks on passengers' belongings, with particular attention to power banks.
Officials have been briefed about the ban and are inspecting devices found during baggage screening to ensure compliance with the directive.
Passengers travelling through Chennai Airport have been advised to check the model of their power banks before arriving for their flights.
Those carrying the prohibited device will not be permitted to take it on board or transport it as air cargo.
The DGCA has also reiterated the existing rules governing the carriage of power banks on aircraft. Passengers may carry compliant power banks in their cabin baggage, subject to applicable safety requirements.
However, power banks must not be placed in checked-in baggage.
The restriction is intended to ensure that such devices remain accessible to passengers and cabin crew, allowing a potential overheating incident to be identified and addressed promptly.
Lithium-ion batteries used in power banks can overheat and catch fire if damaged or defective.
Such incidents pose a serious risk when they occur during a flight, particularly if a device is stored inside luggage.
Airport security officials have urged passengers to cooperate with screening procedures and verify that their devices comply with aviation safety regulations.
The latest directive follows renewed concerns over the risks posed by electronic devices and lithium-ion batteries carried on aircraft.