After IndiGo mid-air fire, Chennai airport tightens power bank checks as DGCA bans unsafe model

The incident occurred last Sunday when the IndiGo aircraft, carrying 180 passengers, was flying at an altitude of around 36,000 feet.

A fire broke out in the overhead luggage compartment, forcing the aircraft to make an emergency landing in Hyderabad. All passengers and crew members survived the incident.

An investigation by the aviation regulator found that the fire was caused by a passenger's power bank stored in the overhead luggage compartment.

The device was subsequently identified as the MOBIKINS MK-PB-04 model, which was found to lack adequate safety standards, according to the information provided.