Devotees continue to throng Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

AYODHYA: Throngs of devotees converged at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya on Saturday, seeking solace in prayer and the divine darshan of Lord Ram.

People were seen waiting in long lines to catch a glimpse of the deity.

Earlier, megastar Amitabh Bachchan visited the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Friday morning and offered prayers to Ram Lalla, weeks after attending its grand inauguration with son Abhishek Bachchan.

After his recent visit, several images and videos surfaced online. In one of the images, Big B is seen worshipping the Lord with his folded hands.

On Wednesday, a delegation from Suriname visited Ayodhya, the sacred city known for its cultural and religious heritage.

The delegation, led by Chairman of the National Assembly of Suriname, Marinus Bee, arrived in Ayodhya on Wednesday morning and engaged in spiritual and cultural activities. The delegation offered prayers to the Ram Lalla idol at the Ram Temple.

Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday, visited the Ram temple in Ayodhya, weeks after the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Lalla.

"During their visit, the cabinet members were moved by the sight of Ram Lalla and the hospitality of Uttar Pradesh. They were the first political delegation from Arunachal Pradesh to have the darshan and worship of Ram Lalla after Lord Ram Lalla's 'Pran Pratishtha," as per the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's office.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's historic temple was held on January 22, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing the rituals, led by a group of priests. Acharya Satyendra Das is the Chief Priest of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple, in Ayodhya.