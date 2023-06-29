Devotees across country offer prayer on occasion of Eid-Al-Adha

NEW DELHI: On the auspicious occasion of Eid-Al-Adha on Thursday, devotees from all over the country offered their prayers.

Devotees were seen exchanging greetings after offering Eid-Al-Adha namaz in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir.

In Rajasthan's capital, Jaipur large congregations of devotees offered namaz in the open ground on the auspicious day.

Devotees congregated outside Fatehpuri Masjid in Delhi to offer prayers. Congregations of Devotees also gathered outside Delhi's Jama Masjid to offer prayers, on the occasion of Eid

Aftering offering namaz at Panja Sharif Dargah, Kashmere Gate in the national capital, former Union Minister and BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi extended greetings on the occasion of Eid-Al-Adha.

People in large numbers were seen offering namaz in Jammu.

Meanwhile, in Delhi, Security beefed up near Jama Masjid on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.

DCP Central, Sanjay Kumar Sain, said: "Security of the people is our top priority and with the help of MCD, we are ensuring that the area is clean and hygienic. Around 1,000 district police personnel are present here. Outside force is also supporting us."

Devotees gathered to offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

In Mumbai, devotees were seen offering namaz at a dargah on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.

People offered namaz in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, on the occasion the holy occasion of Eid al-Adha

Eid al-Adha or Bakra Eid, which is being observed on June 29 this year, is a holy occasion also called the 'festival of sacrifice' and is celebrated on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the 12th month of the Islamic or lunar calendar. It marks the end of the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

Eid al-Adha is an occasion of joy and peace, where people celebrate with their families, let go of past grudges and make meaningful connections with one another. It is celebrated as a commemoration of Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice everything for God.



