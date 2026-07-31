Develop mechanism for compensation in accidents due to stray animals: SC to Centre, states

A bench of Justices Sanjay Karol and N Kotiswar Singh issued a slew of directions and said owners of these animals should be held responsible and ensure that they return to their specified dwellings at the end of each day.

"All states that have enacted their own laws pertaining to cattle should take steps to ensure complete and immediate implementation thereof in letter and spirit. Necessary amendments may be carried out or rules promulgated, as is deemed fit by the competent authority, to develop a mechanism for payment of compensation in accidents caused as a result of bovine/cattle, in both categories of cases, i.e., pedestrian or vehicular," the bench said.

While directing that tagging of all animals be mandated, the top court said this furthers the ability to keep track of them, ensuring their long-term health service, linking to veterinary check-ups and vaccinations.