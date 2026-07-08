Detailed probe will be conducted to ascertain reason behind Wayanad landslide: CM Satheesan

Speaking after a cabinet meeting, where the matter was reviewed following the landslide that killed three people and left five missing, Satheesan said the government had decided to examine reports on the accident and initiate technical and legal procedures to determine the circumstances that led to it.

"We have decided to evaluate the reports on the disaster and take technical and legal steps to investigate the circumstances that led to the accident," he said at a press conference here.

The work on the tunnel, which will connect Wayanad with Kozhikode, will restart only after all related investigations are completed, Satheesan said.